RIP Stella Stevens, Screen Beauty from the '60s/70s dies at 84

Stella Stevens died yesterday, Feb. 17, at the age of 84. She was quite a sexy number in the 1960s and '70s and made a number of comedies, dramas and thrillers, co-starring with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin, Glenn Ford, Jason Robards, Jim Brown and many others. She played the ex-hooker wife of cop Ernest Borgnine in THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE (1972). I especially liked her in MAN-TRAP (1961), where she played Jeffrey Hunter's unfaithful, nymphomaniac wife; GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! (1962), as one of Elvis' leading ladies; THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1963), where she played Jerry Lewis' love interest; THE SILENCERS (1966), one of Dean Martin's Matt Helm films; HOW TO SAVE A MARRIAGE AND RUIN YOUR LIFE (1968), a hilarious romantic comedy with Dean Martin; Sam Peckinpah's THE BALLAD OF CABLE HOGUE (1970), where she plays a hooker-who-makes-good opposite Jason Robards; and SLAUGHTER (1972), with Jim Brown. She did a lot of work on TV in the 1970s to 2000s. She was the mother of Andrew Stevens.Raquel Welch died on Thursday and Stevens on Friday, two of my favorite '60s stars one after the other. Both of them did then-controversial interracial love scenes with football great-turned-movie star Jim Brown, Raquel in 100 RIFLES (1969) and Stella in SLAUGHTER (1972). Stella died on Brown's 87th birthday.With Jerry Lewis in THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1963):With Dean Martin in HOW TO SAVE A MARRIAGE AND RUIN YOUR LIFE (1968):From THE BALLAD OF CABLE HOGUE (1970):With Jim Brown in SLAUGHTER (1972):