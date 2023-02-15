How to Train Your Dragon - live action (2025, D: DeBlois)
A live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is soaring to theaters in 2025.
Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy 2010s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is returning to write and direct the newest entry in the franchise. Its slated to release on March 14, 2025.
The Oscar-nominated How to Train Your Dragon takes place in the mythical Viking village of Berk and follows the adventures of a misfit teen named Hiccup who befriends an injured dragon he calls Toothless. The fantasy series, backed by Universal and DreamWorks and based on the books by Cressida Cowell, has generated more than $1.6 billion worldwide. Their journeys have taken them beyond the big screen, spawning three TV series DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders and The Nine Realms as well as theme park rides and the live show, How to Train Your Dragon on Ice.
Prior to his work on the original How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, DeBlois worked with Chris Sanders on Disneys Lilo & Stitch after first serving as co-heads of story on 1998s Mulan. In addition to writing and directing, DeBlois will also serve as producer.
Marc Platt, a best picture nominee for La La Land, Bridge of Spies and Trial Of The Chicago 7, will also produce the film for his Universal-based company Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, president of Marc Platt Productions. Platt is currently in production on Universals film adaptation of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Universals VP of production development Lexi Barta will oversee the film on behalf of the studio.
DeBlois is represented by WME and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.
Interesting...
Hopefully they get Butler to reprise his role. Especially since he was already part of a live action dragon movie.
The first one is probably my favorite CGI animated movie. The other two arent quite as good but still enjoyable.
Im not sure how this series would benefit from a live action addition but Ill watch it no matter what.
