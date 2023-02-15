Kandahar (2023, D: Waugh) -- S: Gerard Butler
Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. The cast includes Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar opens in theaters on May 26, 2023.
This is from the director of Greenland and Angel has Fallen
