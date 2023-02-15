DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Kandahar (2023, D: Waugh) -- S: Gerard Butler

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Kandahar (2023, D: Waugh) -- S: Gerard Butler

   
Old 02-15-23, 02:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,871
Received 2,346 Likes on 1,735 Posts
Kandahar (2023, D: Waugh) -- S: Gerard Butler



Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. The cast includes Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar opens in theaters on May 26, 2023.


This is from the director of Greenland and Angel has Fallen



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Legendary actress Raquel Welch dead at 82

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.