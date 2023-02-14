Spider-Man 4 - S: Holland
Fans of Tom Hollands Peter Parker/Spider-Man are getting good news from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that Hollands fourth Spider-Man movie is now being written. Marvel had one of its biggest hits ever with Hollands third-outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the first pandemic release to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
All I will say is that we have the story, Feige said about Hollands anticipated Spider-Man return. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.
Whether or not Holland will once again team up with Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains to be seen. Both actors have expressed interest in returning for a new Spider-Man movie.
I'm glad that we're getting another Tom Holland Spider-man movie. I really like him as Peter Parker/Spider-man.
