Spider-Man 4 - S: Holland

Fans of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man are getting good news from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that Holland’s fourth “Spider-Man” movie is now being written. Marvel had one of its biggest hits ever with Holland’s third-outing, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which became the first pandemic release to gross over $1 billion worldwide.



“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said about Holland’s anticipated “Spider-Man” return. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”



Whether or not Holland will once again team up with “Spider-Man” actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains to be seen. Both actors have expressed interest in returning for a new “Spider-Man” movie.