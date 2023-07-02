Girl From the North Country - Bob Dylan Musical W/D : C. McPherson, S: O. Colman, W. Harrelson, C. Bailey
Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson to Star in Bob Dylan-Inspired Girl from the North Country Movie for Banshees of Inisherin Banner BlueprintChlöe Bailey and Tosin Cole will also star in the feature, launching in the European Film Market and adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway show by Conor McPherson.
With The Banshees of Inisherin becoming an awards season sensation with 19 nominations across the Oscars and BAFTAs, its production banner Blueprint Pictures has revealed the next A-list project on its slate, Girl from the North Country.
Based on the Tony-winning show inspired by the music of Bob Dylan and with its playwright Conor McPherson set write and direct, the feature will star Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson (reuniting him with Blueprint following Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), plus Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician Chlöe Bailey (seen on screen in Black-ish and Jane), and rising British actor Tosin Cole (Till, House Party). Blueprint Pictures Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin will produce. CAA Media Finance will represent the films domestic sales, with Rocket Science launching international sales at the upcoming European Film Market.
Re: Girl From the North Country - Bob Dylan Musical W/D : C. McPherson, S: O. Colman, W. Harrelson, C. Ba
I'm always up for a new musical adaptation on the big screen. I heard this one was good, and like any sane human being, love Bob Dylan songs. Unfortunately this musical closed pretty quickly (a victim of the Covid shutdown -- one of the shows that came back in 2022 but closed soon after reopening), so I am pleasantly surprised by the quick turn around time for this adaptation.
