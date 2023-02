Girl From the North Country - Bob Dylan Musical W/D : C. McPherson, S: O. Colman, W. Harrelson, C. Bailey

Chlöe Bailey and Tosin Cole will also star in the feature, launching in the European Film Market and adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway show by Conor McPherson.Withbecoming an awards season sensation with 19 nominations across the Oscars and BAFTAs, its production banner Blueprint Pictures has revealed the next A-list project on its slate,Based on the Tony-winning show inspired by the music of Bob Dylan and with its playwright Conor McPherson set write and direct, the feature will star Olivia Colman Woody Harrelson (reuniting him with Blueprint following), plus Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician Chlöe Bailey (seen on screen inand), and rising British actor Tosin Cole (). Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin will produce. CAA Media Finance will represent the film’s domestic sales, with Rocket Science launching international sales at the upcoming European Film Market.