Girl From the North Country - Bob Dylan Musical W/D : C. McPherson, S: O. Colman, W. Harrelson, C. Bailey

Re: Girl From the North Country - Bob Dylan Musical W/D : C. McPherson, S: O. Colman, W. Harrelson, C. Ba

I'm always up for a new musical adaptation on the big screen. I heard this one was good, and like any sane human being, love Bob Dylan songs. Unfortunately this musical closed pretty quickly (a victim of the Covid shutdown -- one of the shows that came back in 2022 but closed soon after reopening), so I am pleasantly surprised by the quick turn around time for this adaptation.