White Men Can't Jump (2023, D: Calmatic) -- Remake of 1992 movie

   
White Men Can't Jump (2023, D: Calmatic) -- Remake of 1992 movie
1st 30 second spot released



This will premiere on Hulu May 19th.

This is from the writers of the ABC series Black-ish.
Movie Talk

