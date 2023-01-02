Quote:

The Authority



From global fame to relative obscurity, Superman: Legacy will lead directly into The Authority, an ensemble movie about superhumans who have a less-than-idealistic approach to saving the world.



Gunn spoke at some length about The Authority, a project he said hes really excited to bring to life. The characters come from Wildstorm, which was launched in 1992 as an independent entity under current DC Comics chief Jim Lee and ultimately made an imprint of DC. The Wildstorm characters were later folded into the main DC comics universe when the company rebooted its continuity with the New 52 initiative in 2011. Gunn said he and Safran intend to do the same with Wildstorm characters in the DCU.



As a comic, The Authority was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch as an ends-justify-the-means superhero team, an approach that appealed to Gunn and Safrans desire to diversify the storytelling within the DCU.



It isnt just a story of heroes and villains, and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy, Gunn said. There are people that are very questionable, like the Authority, who basically believe that you cant fix the world in an easy manner, and they take things into their own hands.



Added Safran, Theyre kind of like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men. They know that you want them on the wall, or at least they believe that.



Gunn said the film is being written now, but he declined to say who was the screenwriter.