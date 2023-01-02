The Authority
From global fame to relative obscurity, Superman: Legacy will lead directly into The Authority, an ensemble movie about superhumans who have a less-than-idealistic approach to saving the world.
Gunn spoke at some length about The Authority, a project he said hes really excited to bring to life. The characters come from Wildstorm, which was launched in 1992 as an independent entity under current DC Comics chief Jim Lee and ultimately made an imprint of DC. The Wildstorm characters were later folded into the main DC comics universe when the company rebooted its continuity with the New 52 initiative in 2011. Gunn said he and Safran intend to do the same with Wildstorm characters in the DCU.
As a comic, The Authority was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch as an ends-justify-the-means superhero team, an approach that appealed to Gunn and Safrans desire to diversify the storytelling within the DCU.
It isnt just a story of heroes and villains, and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy, Gunn said. There are people that are very questionable, like the Authority, who basically believe that you cant fix the world in an easy manner, and they take things into their own hands.
Added Safran, Theyre kind of like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men. They know that you want them on the wall, or at least they believe that.
Gunn said the film is being written now, but he declined to say who was the screenwriter.
Re: The Authority
Kind of surprised to see them doing since Warren Ellis was outed as a serial sex pest.
Re: The Authority
I'll go on the record and predict that this never never gets made, unless it's super, super watered down. No way Warner Bros/DC makes this the way it should be made. They'll chicken out. I don't think they even should've announced this and get people's hopes up...And the rest of the line-up is pretty lame, in my mind...
Re: The Authority
I’m not familiar with this DC property at all. So this is a wait and see thing for me.
Re: The Authority
I'll go on the record and predict that this never never gets made, unless it's super, super watered down. No way Warner Bros/DC makes this the way it should be made. They'll chicken out. I don't think they even should've announced this and get people's hopes up...And the rest of the line-up is pretty lame, in my mind...
Re: The Authority
It will also be boycotted by the right if it is adapted faithfully, as it features two characters (Apollo and Midnighter) who are basically Superman and Batman if they were gay lovers.
Re: The Authority
Re: The Authority
Re: The Authority
Was shocked to hear they might do this. Also agree it might not ever get made...However, if Gunn is digging deep like this with more stuff then great! If it does get made...I can't wait till DC Dudebros get a load of Midnighter and Apollo.
Re: The Authority
I've heard Gunn badly wants to make The Authority...so the sequel can then adapt Superman Vs The Elite. Of all the announced projects, this property is right up Gunn's alley.
