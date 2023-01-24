Close (2022, D: Dhont) S: Dambrine, De Waele, Dequenne, Drucker

Quote:

Leo and Remi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.



Release Date Jan 27, 2023

Directed by Lukas Dhont



Written by Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens



Starring

Eden Dambrine

Gustav De Waele

Émilie Dequenne

and Léa Drucker

