Close (2022, D: Dhont) S: Dambrine, De Waele, Dequenne, Drucker

Movie Talk

Close (2022, D: Dhont) S: Dambrine, De Waele, Dequenne, Drucker

   
Close (2022, D: Dhont) S: Dambrine, De Waele, Dequenne, Drucker


Leo and Remi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.

Release Date Jan 27, 2023
Directed by Lukas Dhont

Written by Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens

Starring
Eden Dambrine
Gustav De Waele
Émilie Dequenne
and Léa Drucker
Oscar nominee for Best International Film.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/close_2022
