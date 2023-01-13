DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?

   
Old 01-12-23, 06:00 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 884
Received 20 Likes on 14 Posts
Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
What things do you really love seeing in a movie, even though you know how it is being depicted in the movie is not accurate?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 06:36 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,114
Received 71 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Porn
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Nesbit:
Alan Smithee (01-13-23), Giantrobo (01-13-23)
Old 01-12-23, 06:38 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,938
Received 240 Likes on 187 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Time travel

Various time travel movies utilize different "rules". My favorite time travel rule is from "Timecop", but the rule is broken in many other time travel movies.

Same matter can't occupy the same space (basically you can't make physical contact with your past or future self)
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by MLBFan24:
John Pannozzi (01-13-23), Vipper II (01-13-23)
Old 01-12-23, 07:05 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,856
Received 253 Likes on 183 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Violence. Even ignoring the trauma and suffering, real life killing is almost never visual. Someone is shot and they fall down before you even know what's happened. It's empty, rarely even "exciting" in a disturbing/frightening way.
Crocker Jarmen is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (01-13-23)
Old 01-12-23, 09:04 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,033
Received 736 Likes on 541 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Originally Posted by Nesbit View Post
Porn
I love it when women are depicted as taking great pleasure in the act of love-making, even though I know from experience that it never happens in real life.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 09:42 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,369
Received 118 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post

Same matter can't occupy the same space (basically you can't make physical contact with your past or future self)
Given how many cells we replace on a regular basis (like in skin, hair, nails, etc), am I really the same matter as my past self? Similar, maybe. Exactly the same? I've always wondered about that rule.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by RocShemp:
Crocker Jarmen (01-13-23), MLBFan24 (01-13-23)
Old 01-13-23, 12:31 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,610
Received 3,952 Likes on 2,676 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Surgery
Cross-Examination
Boxing
Cardiac resuscitation
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Decker:
John Pannozzi (01-13-23), Runaway (01-13-23)
Old 01-13-23, 07:06 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,371
Received 193 Likes on 144 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Kung fu.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 08:36 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,157
Received 1,701 Likes on 1,215 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Sound in space.
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 08:45 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 17,051
Received 545 Likes on 398 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Cars already moving at highway speed having extra gears to shift into when they need to go faster.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 08:47 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,577
Likes: 0
Received 157 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Don't know how accurate it is. Muzzle flashes with automatic weapons. I've kinda assumed the flashes are added or exaggerated in post production. Whichever, they're cool.
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 06:11 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,520
Received 1,072 Likes on 723 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Guns with silencers. From what I've heard from folks who supposedly know, they don't sound like that in real life.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 06:13 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,520
Received 1,072 Likes on 723 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Great White Sharks that roar like lions.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (01-13-23)
Old 01-13-23, 06:41 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,577
Likes: 0
Received 157 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Tornadoes that roar like lions
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 06:42 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,610
Received 3,952 Likes on 2,676 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Tornadoes full of sharks.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 07:43 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,996
Received 2,109 Likes on 1,397 Posts
Re: Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Sharknados that roar like lions.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.