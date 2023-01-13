Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
Things you love in movies, even though you know it is not depicted accurately?
What things do you really love seeing in a movie, even though you know how it is being depicted in the movie is not accurate?
Porn
Time travel
Various time travel movies utilize different "rules". My favorite time travel rule is from "Timecop", but the rule is broken in many other time travel movies.
Same matter can't occupy the same space (basically you can't make physical contact with your past or future self)
Violence. Even ignoring the trauma and suffering, real life killing is almost never visual. Someone is shot and they fall down before you even know what's happened. It's empty, rarely even "exciting" in a disturbing/frightening way.
Surgery
Cross-Examination
Boxing
Cardiac resuscitation
Kung fu.
Sound in space.
Cars already moving at highway speed having extra gears to shift into when they need to go faster.
Don't know how accurate it is. Muzzle flashes with automatic weapons. I've kinda assumed the flashes are added or exaggerated in post production. Whichever, they're cool.
Guns with silencers. From what I've heard from folks who supposedly know, they don't sound like that in real life.
Great White Sharks that roar like lions.
Tornadoes full of sharks.
Sharknados that roar like lions.
