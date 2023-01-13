DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?

   
Old 01-12-23, 01:15 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts | CNNW

On Wednesday’s episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Roberts is shown learning that she was not actually related to her supposed great-great-grandfather, Willis Roberts.

Gates shared the news with the Oscar winning actress that the elder Roberts had actually died more than a decade before her great-grandfather, John, was born to her great-great-grandmother, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, in the 1800s.

“But, oh wait, am I not a Roberts?” she asked Gates.

He explained that through DNA, they were able to tie Roberts and her cousin to a man named Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr., who was her biological great-great grandfather.

“So we’re Mitchells?” Roberts asked Gates.

“You’re Julia Mitchell. You are not a Roberts biologically,” he responded.

“Wow,” Roberts said. “Is my head on straight still? Am I facing you?”

According to the research Gates and his team did, Mitchell was married with six children and his mother lived four houses away from Rhoda Suttle Roberts.

“On the one hand, truly my mind is blown. And it is fascinating,” Roberts said. “And on the other hand, there is, you know, part of me when I’m calmer, you know, can still wrap my arms around the idea that, you know, my family is my family. And I do prefer the name Roberts.”
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 01:31 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,200
Received 204 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
What about Eric and Emma?
windom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 01:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,996
Received 2,109 Likes on 1,397 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
I just checked Erics filmography. He has 38 acting credits in 2022. Thats one gig every week and a half.

I was going to crack a joke about him but the dude is staying busy.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 03:33 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,033
Received 736 Likes on 541 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?

Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Count Dooku:
story (01-13-23), whotony (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 03:35 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,033
Received 736 Likes on 541 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Oh, I just realized someone has to post this:

Spoiler:
Did she find out that her distant grandfather was really a horse?
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
bchbdaddy (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 03:49 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,117
Received 514 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Oh, I just realized someone has to post this:

Spoiler:
Did she find out that her distant grandfather was really a horse?
So she's related to SJP?
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 08:35 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,078
Received 230 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
No idea who Julia Mitchell is but she still probably deserved an Oscar over Julia Roberts for wearing a pushup bra in Erin Brockovich.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 08:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,033
Received 736 Likes on 541 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Originally Posted by stvn1974 View Post
No idea who Julia Mitchell is but she still probably deserved an Oscar over Julia Roberts for wearing a pushup bra in Erin Brockovich.
Same as Sandra Bullock at the end of the 2000s, the Oscar was more a reward for being one of Hollywood's most bankable stars for a decade. I actually miss the times when the Oscars were mostly studio industry awards. At least, people had seen the movies.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-23, 09:16 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Even his name says "It's a beer"
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Road House - remake (D: Liman) S: Gyllenhaal

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.