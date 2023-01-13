Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts | CNNW
On Wednesday’s episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Roberts is shown learning that she was not actually related to her supposed great-great-grandfather, Willis Roberts.
Gates shared the news with the Oscar winning actress that the elder Roberts had actually died more than a decade before her great-grandfather, John, was born to her great-great-grandmother, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, in the 1800s.
“But, oh wait, am I not a Roberts?” she asked Gates.
He explained that through DNA, they were able to tie Roberts and her cousin to a man named Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr., who was her biological great-great grandfather.
“So we’re Mitchells?” Roberts asked Gates.
“You’re Julia Mitchell. You are not a Roberts biologically,” he responded.
“Wow,” Roberts said. “Is my head on straight still? Am I facing you?”
According to the research Gates and his team did, Mitchell was married with six children and his mother lived four houses away from Rhoda Suttle Roberts.
“On the one hand, truly my mind is blown. And it is fascinating,” Roberts said. “And on the other hand, there is, you know, part of me when I’m calmer, you know, can still wrap my arms around the idea that, you know, my family is my family. And I do prefer the name Roberts.”
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,996
Received 2,109 Likes on 1,397 Posts
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
I just checked Erics filmography. He has 38 acting credits in 2022. Thats one gig every week and a half.
I was going to crack a joke about him but the dude is staying busy.
I was going to crack a joke about him but the dude is staying busy.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
Oh, I just realized someone has to post this:
Spoiler:
Did she find out that her distant grandfather was really a horse?
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,117
Received 514 Likes on 368 Posts
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
No idea who Julia Mitchell is but she still probably deserved an Oscar over Julia Roberts for wearing a pushup bra in Erin Brockovich.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
