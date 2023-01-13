Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill starring Julia Mitchell?

to her great-great-grandmother, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, in the 1800s.You are not a Roberts biologically,” he responded.“Wow,” Roberts said. “Is my head on straight still? Am I facing you?”According to the research Gates and his team did, Mitchell was married with six children and his mother lived four houses away from Rhoda Suttle Roberts.“On the one hand, truly my mind is blown. And it is fascinating,” Roberts said. “And on the other hand, there is, you know, part of me when I’m calmer, you know, can still wrap my arms around the idea that, you know, my family is my family. And I do prefer the name Roberts.”