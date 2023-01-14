Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
For over fifty years, Judy Blumes classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of lifes biggest questions. In Lionsgates big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isnt happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric Laauli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.
More Judy Blume stories need to become movies. Totally love that this is happening.
Interesting that Abby Ryder Fortson gets an "Introducing..." credit when she's been around for years, including her Ant-Man role as Cassie.
I swear, every girl i knew in school read this book,.
