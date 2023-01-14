DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson

   
Old 01-12-23, 12:42 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,312
Likes: 0
Received 3,346 Likes on 2,273 Posts
Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
For over fifty years, Judy Blumes classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of lifes biggest questions. In Lionsgates big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isnt happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983  Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric Laauli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 01:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
More Judy Blume stories need to become movies. Totally love that this is happening.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 01:44 PM
  #3  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,312
Likes: 0
Received 3,346 Likes on 2,273 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
More Judy Blume stories need to become movies. Totally love that this is happening.
Her son made Tiger Eyes a few years back. It was OK.

I remember watching the Fudge TV series on Saturday mornings years and years ago. That is something that should be revived.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
ViewAskewbian (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 01:47 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,499
Received 896 Likes on 555 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Her son made Tiger Eyes a few years back. It was OK.

I remember watching the Fudge TV series on Saturday mornings years and years ago. That is something that should be revived.
There was a Fudge TV series? Totally missed that! Thanks for letting me know. I'll try to track it down. I read those books over and over as a kid.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 01:50 PM
  #5  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,312
Likes: 0
Received 3,346 Likes on 2,273 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
There was a Fudge TV series? Totally missed that! Thanks for letting me know. I'll try to track it down. I read those books over and over as a kid.
Yea...in the 90s. Eve Plumb played the mom.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
ViewAskewbian (01-12-23)
Old 01-12-23, 03:52 PM
  #6  
Formerly FunkDaddy J; DVD Talk Reviewer Emeritus
 
Jason Bovberg's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Posts: 3,343
Received 37 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
Interesting that Abby Ryder Fortson gets an "Introducing..." credit when she's been around for years, including her Ant-Man role as Cassie.
Jason Bovberg is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 04:12 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,520
Received 1,072 Likes on 723 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
I swear, every girl i knew in school read this book,.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-14-23, 12:46 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,369
Received 118 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) S: McAdams, Safdie, Bates, Fortson
Looks fun. I'll check it out on video.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.