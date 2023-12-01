DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Your Place or Mine (2023, D: McKenna) S: Witherspoon, Kutcher - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your Place or Mine (2023, D: McKenna) S: Witherspoon, Kutcher - Netflix

   
Old 01-12-23, 12:41 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,312
Likes: 0
Received 3,346 Likes on 2,273 Posts
Your Place or Mine (2023, D: McKenna) S: Witherspoon, Kutcher - Netflix


Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.
From the screenwriter of Laws of Attraction, The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, We Bought a Zoo... making her directorial debut.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-23, 05:44 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 9,573
Received 184 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: Your Place or Mine (2023, D: McKenna) S: Witherspoon, Kutcher - Netflix
Prediction: It will get scathing reviews and be another dud for Netflix
Osiris3657 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024, D: Wes Ball)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.