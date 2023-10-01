Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
In theaters January 13 and coming to Shudder later in 2023
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows & blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.
It was made for only $15k.
It is getting limited release starting this weekend. I was surprised to see it will be playing at my local AMC theatres, but mostly evening times. I think they're hoping for the horror crowds to show up like they did for Terrifier 2.
Totally disappointed this is not a Sharon, Louis and Bram biopic.
