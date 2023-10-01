DVD Talk Forum

Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)

Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)

   
01-10-23, 01:10 PM
Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)


In theaters January 13 and coming to Shudder later in 2023

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows & blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.
This premiered at Fantasia Fest last year to positive reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/skinamarink

It was made for only $15k.

It is getting limited release starting this weekend. I was surprised to see it will be playing at my local AMC theatres, but mostly evening times. I think they're hoping for the horror crowds to show up like they did for Terrifier 2.
01-10-23, 01:15 PM
Re: Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
Totally disappointed this is not a Sharon, Louis and Bram biopic.
01-10-23, 01:18 PM
Re: Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian
Totally disappointed this is not a Sharon, Louis and Bram biopic.
Yea, I forgot to put a warning to all Canadians to not get too excited.
01-10-23, 01:19 PM
Re: Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian
Totally disappointed this is not a Sharon, Louis and Bram biopic.
Who says it isn't?!
01-10-23, 01:34 PM
Re: Skinamarink (2023, D: Kyle Edward Ball)
Originally Posted by story
Who says it isn't?!
If there's an dude in an elephant costume on the other side of that door that would be awesome AND terrifying!
