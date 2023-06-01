Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,208
Likes: 0
Received 3,316 Likes on 2,251 Posts
Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)
Sick is streaming January 13th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3VrSPAh
Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house aloneor so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks).
Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house aloneor so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks).
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,445
Received 250 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)
Saw this at TIFF last year. No classic, but a good time-killer, especially if it's on streaming, and a pretty clever twist. Also fairly serious 'Hard-R' territory in terms of violence. Of all the lockdown movies out there now, it truly deserves the label 'COVID-sploitation'. Williamson's political take on the villain kinda rubbed me the wrong way, but I have to give the filmmakers credit for going in the direction they did, as it wouldn't have been out of place at various points early the pandemic. Trying not to give too much away here.
I was actually surprised to see this was shot in Utah. The big house just has that weird-ugly architecture you'd think would pass for "lavish" in a country like Romania or wherever Hyams has shot previous movies. Of course, kinda makes sense they wouldn't have been over there in a pandemic.
TIFF Q&A, if anyone is interested (with apologies for the usual poor camerawork, and a warning that Bethlehem Million tends to, like, ramble, like, a bit):
I was actually surprised to see this was shot in Utah. The big house just has that weird-ugly architecture you'd think would pass for "lavish" in a country like Romania or wherever Hyams has shot previous movies. Of course, kinda makes sense they wouldn't have been over there in a pandemic.
TIFF Q&A, if anyone is interested (with apologies for the usual poor camerawork, and a warning that Bethlehem Million tends to, like, ramble, like, a bit):
Last edited by Brian T; 01-06-23 at 04:19 PM.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,141
Received 2,224 Likes on 1,638 Posts
Re: Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)
do you have a mask? I cant let you in, its not safe.
are you kidding me lady?
Covid sploitation is a good way to refer to this. Movies and TV have pretty much gone away from even mentioning the pandemic now.
It does look low budget from that footage. But I guess it could be fun and I have Peacock anyway.
are you kidding me lady?
Covid sploitation is a good way to refer to this. Movies and TV have pretty much gone away from even mentioning the pandemic now.
It does look low budget from that footage. But I guess it could be fun and I have Peacock anyway.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off