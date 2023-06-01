Re: Sick (2023, W: Kevin Williamson, D: John Hyams)

Saw this at TIFF last year. No classic, but a good time-killer, especially if it's on streaming, and a pretty clever twist. Also fairly serious 'Hard-R' territory in terms of violence. Of all the lockdown movies out there now, it truly deserves the label 'COVID-sploitation'. Williamson's political take on the villain kinda rubbed me the wrong way, but I have to give the filmmakers credit for going in the direction they did, as it wouldn't have been out of place at various points early the pandemic. Trying not to give too much away here.I was actually surprised to see this was shot in Utah. The big house just has that weird-ugly architecture you'd think would pass for "lavish" in a country like Romania or wherever Hyams has shot previous movies. Of course, kinda makes sense they wouldn't have been over there in a pandemic.TIFF Q&A, if anyone is interested (with apologies for the usual poor camerawork, and a warning that Bethlehem Million tends to, like, ramble, like, a bit):