List your worst/most disappointing movies of 2022

Now that I posted a thread on favorites, time for worst/most disappointing. These lists are always highly subjective.



Here is mine:



Moonfall - By far, the worst of 2022. I saw it at a test screening in November 2021. It was shit then and I had no desire to see it again. I got paid $30 to see it during the test screening otherwise I would have walked out. Made no sense and teased a sequel that will never happen.



Blacklight - Just another dull and lifeless Liam Neeson action movie



Dashcam - This would probably come a close 2nd to a movie I hated in 2022. Annoying lead character and looks like it was shot for $20. Luckily I saw it for free on Red Box.



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix) - Total and complete shit in a franchise that is a complete mess.



Umma - A pretty feeble attempt to do Asian/Korean horror for American audiences.



The Contractor - Dull action movie despite having likeable Chris Pine as the lead



Firestarter - I can see why this was dumped day and date to Peacock. It was a totally unnecessary remake and had so many stupid elements to it.



Bodies, Bodies, Bodies - I'm probably in the minority, but I hated this movie and hated all the characters



Thor: Love and Thunder - I only saw this once in theaters and honestly I don't know if I will ever revisit it. I thought some of it was entertaining, but it relied too much into the silly



Alienoid - A rare South Korean movie that mixes science fiction and martial arts period drama. I thought it was boring and a mess. I think it was like 130+ minutes and I dozed off several times. It teased a sequel and I have no desire to see it.



Pearl - Initially I thought it was alright, but I watched it again on DVD and disliked it even more. I didn't think the kills were all that fun and Pearl was a grating character



Halloween Ends - I didn't hate it like many here, but it was a disappointing end to a once promising series reboot.





That's about it from the complete calendar list I was looking at. What about the rest of you? People aren't going to like the same movies. If there was something that was "popular" and well liked and it didn't work for you, please feel free to mention it.



I have not seem Amsterdam or Babylon yet and they have been regarded as bad by many. But once I do, I'll see if they make this list or not.

