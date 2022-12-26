List your favorite movies released in 2022

Not going to make this a top 5 or top 10. And not going to call this a "Best of" either. Some people here don't watch "Prestige" or arthouse movies that are normally considered for "Best of" awards and only list movies they like. In past threads like this, some have listed genre movies as their favorites. Also, some of you guys probably don't watch that many new movies because of money, time or lack of access.



So go ahead and just list your favorites from this year that you saw. But, it has to be a 2022 release.







Death on the Nile - I really liked this murder mystery, but I know some here were lukewarm on it



The Batman - Saw it twice in theaters. Awesome



Everything, Everywhere All at Once - Probably the biggest sleeper movie that I wasn't expecting to love



Ambulance - Yeah Yeah some of you hated this, but I had a lot of fun watching it. It was a non-stop adrenaline rush with lots of action, which I loved.



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Just fun with awesome special effects



Top Gun Maverick - Saw it 4 times, including once while on vacation in Canada. I now have it on 4K disc. My overall favorite of 2022



Elvis - Super long, but Austin Butler gave a hell of a performance. Awesome soundtrack too.



The Black Phone - I was surprised by this. A pretty good mix of serial killer thriller, period drama and a little of the supertural



Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Very cute with cool stop motion animation



Where the Crawdads Sing - I was pleasantly surprised by this. 1st I thought it was going to be some cheesy Nic Sparks romance, but it turned out to be a pretty compelling murder mystery.



Fall - A pretty fun adrenaline rush that got my heart racing



Barbarian - Totally unexpected how entertaining this was. You have to go in not knowing anything to be surprised.



Avatar: The Way of Water - Pretty mind blowing special effects and a lot of great visuals and action sequences. I was very entertained.



Violent Night - A fun action comedy that has become a new favorite Christmas movie.



The Good Nurse (Netflix) - Excellent performances by Chastain and Redmayne carry this true crime murder drama



The Menu - Another one that I was surprised with



Devotion - This movie was a financial dud, but I thought it was really good. An entertaining story about a friendship with 2 pilots that takes place during the Korean war.



Glass Onion: A pretty entertaining sequel to Knives Out. Gets a little over the top at times, but the cast, especially Daniel Craig kept it entertaining



Fresh - I saw this at a test screening in 2021. It later became a Hulu original. I thought it was great and a fresh take on the horror genre.



Prey - A fresh and badly needed new take on the Predator franchise.



I didn't list a single MCU movie or Black Adam. None of them were my favorites, but I found some of them good, but not great. There were a few others that I liked, but I wouldn't really consider them my favorites of the year.



Alright, what about the rest of you. You don't have to list it with commentary. I know these kind of lists are time consuming.





