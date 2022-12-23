Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,158
Received 812 Likes on 494 Posts
Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
So, was watching Die Hard last night and I am reminded every time I see the flick a little thing that bugs me. No, not the fact that there was no ambulance in the terrorist's van at the start of the film but there is at the end or the fact that, hey, why didn't John try EVERYBODY he'd killed shoes instead of giving up at the first one. I mean, surly ONE of those guys had to have shoes that would at least partially fit him. These, to me, are bigger gaffs.
A trivial one?
When John arrives at Nakatomi Plaza he goes to the front desk and asks for Holly McLean. The guy at the desk tells him to type it into the keypad where John discovers Holly is going by her maiden name. When he informs the desk guy he is told "30th floor. They're the only people left in the building". Ok, then, asshole, why did you make me look it up?
Now, it's bugged me for many a viewing but I figured, ok, it's a plot device to explain something that will take place later on when Hans pieces things together. We, the audience, needed that info first. Got it. Buttttt, last night I realized that little desk exchange was not needed at all because, in the next scene, John reads Holly using the name Gennero on her office door. Really, that would have sufficed, especially because they hammer it home again during her first exchange with Hans.
Again, trivial, but that desk keypad scene really coulda' been nixed.
While on the topic of Die Hard, in Die Hard 2 my trivial thing is McClean saying the line: "I can't fucking believe this. Another basement, another elevator. How can the same shit happen to the same guy twice?"
What basement?
Of course we all recall the elevator in Die Hard but, unless John Call's Parking Garages basements, that's the closest thing I can think of.
Trivial, but surly they could have popped something else into that line: "Another Christmas" "Another terrorist"
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 11,074
Received 610 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
They always seem to use 2 stroke motorcycle sounds for 4 strokes bikes, or vice-versa. Sometimes they switch between them, for the same bike. Very annoying, but to most people, unnoticeable or meaningless.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,479
Received 1,258 Likes on 748 Posts
Re: Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
My dad said out loud in the theater, "Oh, diesel fuel would never explode that way..."
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,902
Received 604 Likes on 411 Posts
Re: Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
The 30th floor bit always bugs me as well.
#5
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,824
Likes: 0
Received 49 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway
Whenever they show something that it supposedly coming from a TV source, like a newscast, they use this filter than has huge vertical scan lines like CRT tube TV's used to have. TV's haven't looked like this in a very long time. In fact, they look much like the rest of the movie. that I'm probably watching on a TV.
