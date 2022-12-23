Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway

So, was watching Die Hard last night and I am reminded every time I see the flick a little thing that bugs me. No, not the fact that there was no ambulance in the terrorist's van at the start of the film but there is at the end or the fact that, hey, why didn't John try EVERYBODY he'd killed shoes instead of giving up at the first one. I mean, surly ONE of those guys had to have shoes that would at least partially fit him. These, to me, are bigger gaffs.



A trivial one?



When John arrives at Nakatomi Plaza he goes to the front desk and asks for Holly McLean. The guy at the desk tells him to type it into the keypad where John discovers Holly is going by her maiden name. When he informs the desk guy he is told "30th floor. They're the only people left in the building". Ok, then, asshole, why did you make me look it up?



Now, it's bugged me for many a viewing but I figured, ok, it's a plot device to explain something that will take place later on when Hans pieces things together. We, the audience, needed that info first. Got it. Buttttt, last night I realized that little desk exchange was not needed at all because, in the next scene, John reads Holly using the name Gennero on her office door. Really, that would have sufficed, especially because they hammer it home again during her first exchange with Hans.



Again, trivial, but that desk keypad scene really coulda' been nixed.



While on the topic of Die Hard, in Die Hard 2 my trivial thing is McClean saying the line: "I can't fucking believe this. Another basement, another elevator. How can the same shit happen to the same guy twice?"



What basement?



Of course we all recall the elevator in Die Hard but, unless John Call's Parking Garages basements, that's the closest thing I can think of.



Trivial, but surly they could have popped something else into that line: "Another Christmas" "Another terrorist"