Beautiful (D: Cholodenko) S: Daisy Edgar-Jones -- Carole King musical biopic
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,038
Likes: 0
Received 3,274 Likes on 2,222 Posts
Beautiful (D: Cholodenko) S: Daisy Edgar-Jones -- Carole King musical biopic
Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed the plum role of Carole King in Sonys upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical Beautiful, a package as high-profile as it is pedigreed.
Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. Shes a tremendous talent and I know shes going to give a great performance, King told Variety.
Jones is familiar to Sony, having starred in the studios box office winner Where The Crawdads Sing. She will be directed in Beautiful by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right).
Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who co-wrote Kids Are All Right together, recently completed their own pass on the Beautiful script, which is currently in development. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone will produce the film with Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will serve as executive producers.
Sony obtained the rights to use Kings songs, as well as life rights from King and other artists featured in the show, more than seven years ago. The stage show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ran on Broadway for five years and earned a Tony Award for Jessie Muellers lead performance. By the time the production closed in October 2019, Beautiful had played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances.
The musical features many of Kings greatest hits, such as One Fine Day, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, I Feel the Earth Move and Youve Got a Friend. Kings prolific songwriting career hasnt just resulted in hits for herself, its also provided chart-topping material for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Little Eva and Mariah Carey. She has produced 25 solo albums, including the Grammy-winning Tapestry, which holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a female artist.
Edgar-Jones broke out in Hulus romantic drama Normal People and later starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the Sundance comedic thriller Fresh. She recently received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television, for her role in FXs Under the Banner of Heaven. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old British star helped jolt adult audiences at the pandemic-era box office with Crawdads, which racked up $140 million globally.
She is represented by UTA, Hamilton Hodell, Public Eye Communications and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.
Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. Shes a tremendous talent and I know shes going to give a great performance, King told Variety.
Jones is familiar to Sony, having starred in the studios box office winner Where The Crawdads Sing. She will be directed in Beautiful by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right).
Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who co-wrote Kids Are All Right together, recently completed their own pass on the Beautiful script, which is currently in development. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone will produce the film with Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will serve as executive producers.
Sony obtained the rights to use Kings songs, as well as life rights from King and other artists featured in the show, more than seven years ago. The stage show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ran on Broadway for five years and earned a Tony Award for Jessie Muellers lead performance. By the time the production closed in October 2019, Beautiful had played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances.
The musical features many of Kings greatest hits, such as One Fine Day, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, I Feel the Earth Move and Youve Got a Friend. Kings prolific songwriting career hasnt just resulted in hits for herself, its also provided chart-topping material for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Little Eva and Mariah Carey. She has produced 25 solo albums, including the Grammy-winning Tapestry, which holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a female artist.
Edgar-Jones broke out in Hulus romantic drama Normal People and later starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the Sundance comedic thriller Fresh. She recently received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television, for her role in FXs Under the Banner of Heaven. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old British star helped jolt adult audiences at the pandemic-era box office with Crawdads, which racked up $140 million globally.
She is represented by UTA, Hamilton Hodell, Public Eye Communications and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off