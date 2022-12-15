DVD Talk Forum

A Good Person (2023, W/D: Braff) S: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon

   
A Good Person (2023, W/D: Braff) S: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon


Sometimes we find hope where we least expect it. Watch the official trailer for #AGoodPerson now. Directed by Zach Braff and starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, see the film only in theaters this March.

Written and Directed By: Zach Braff

Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon

Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once-thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.
