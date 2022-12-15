A Good Person (2023, W/D: Braff) S: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon

Quote:

Written and Directed By: Zach Braff



Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon



Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once-thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.