Showing Up (2023, D: Reichardt) S: Williams, Chau, Magaro, Benjamin, Hirsch, Le Gros, Plunkett

Quote:

From director Kelly Reichardt and starring Michelle Williams and Hong Chau. SHOWING UP – Coming soon.



DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt



CAST: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, James Le Gros, Judd Hirsch



A sculptor preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends in Kelly Reichardt's vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft.