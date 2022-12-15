DVD Talk Forum

Showing Up (2023, D: Reichardt) S: Williams, Chau, Magaro, Benjamin, Hirsch, Le Gros, Plunkett

   
Showing Up (2023, D: Reichardt) S: Williams, Chau, Magaro, Benjamin, Hirsch, Le Gros, Plunkett
From director Kelly Reichardt and starring Michelle Williams and Hong Chau. SHOWING UP – Coming soon.

DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt

CAST: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, James Le Gros, Judd Hirsch

A sculptor preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends in Kelly Reichardt's vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft.
Festival reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/showing_up_2022

I thought Reichardt's last film, First Cow, was fantastic.
