65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,010
Likes: 0
Received 3,268 Likes on 2,218 Posts
65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver
From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10.
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers hes actually stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.
Written and Directed by:
Scott Beck & Bryan Woods
Produced by:
Sam Raimi
Deborah Liebling
Zainab Azizi
Scott Beck
Bryan Woods
Executive Producers:
Doug Merrifield
Jason Cloth
Aaron L. Gilbert
Cast:
Adam Driver
Ariana Greenblatt
Chloe Coleman
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers hes actually stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.
Written and Directed by:
Scott Beck & Bryan Woods
Produced by:
Sam Raimi
Deborah Liebling
Zainab Azizi
Scott Beck
Bryan Woods
Executive Producers:
Doug Merrifield
Jason Cloth
Aaron L. Gilbert
Cast:
Adam Driver
Ariana Greenblatt
Chloe Coleman
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,700
Received 2,037 Likes on 1,349 Posts
Re: 65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver
That looks like it could either be fun or a complete piece of shit. Im hoping Adam Drivers presence means its more than just a gussied up Uwe Bill or Paul W.S. Anderson movie.
Ive never heard of the directors. Looking up their filmography doesnt instill me with a ton of hope.
Im not sure why every action/adventure movie has to shoehorn in a kid. I groan every time I see it.
Ive never heard of the directors. Looking up their filmography doesnt instill me with a ton of hope.
Im not sure why every action/adventure movie has to shoehorn in a kid. I groan every time I see it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off