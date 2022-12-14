65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver

Quote:

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10.





After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers hes actually stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.



Written and Directed by:

Scott Beck & Bryan Woods



Produced by:

Sam Raimi

Deborah Liebling

Zainab Azizi

Scott Beck

Bryan Woods



Executive Producers:

Doug Merrifield

Jason Cloth

Aaron L. Gilbert



Cast:

Adam Driver

Ariana Greenblatt

Chloe Coleman