65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver

Movie Talk

65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver

   
12-14-22, 10:22 AM
Moderator
65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver


From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10.


After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers hes actually stranded on Earth65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.

Written and Directed by:
Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

Produced by:
Sam Raimi
Deborah Liebling
Zainab Azizi
Scott Beck
Bryan Woods

Executive Producers:
Doug Merrifield
Jason Cloth
Aaron L. Gilbert

Cast:
Adam Driver
Ariana Greenblatt
Chloe Coleman
12-14-22, 10:39 AM
Re: 65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver
That looks like it could either be fun or a complete piece of shit. Im hoping Adam Drivers presence means its more than just a gussied up Uwe Bill or Paul W.S. Anderson movie.

Ive never heard of the directors. Looking up their filmography doesnt instill me with a ton of hope.

Im not sure why every action/adventure movie has to shoehorn in a kid. I groan every time I see it.
