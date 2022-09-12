Untitled Feature Debut Announced, W/D : Taylor Swift
Untitled Feature Debut Announced, W/D : Taylor Swift
As if she's not busy enough already, Taylor Swift has announced that she will direct her feature film debut, an original screenplay she wrote.
Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey, said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.
Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honored with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man. Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released Midnights, her 10th studio album.
In her career, Swift has established a reputation for moving seamlessly between musical genres, incorporating pop, country, indie folk and alternative rock. Her albums include 1989, Folklore and Red.
The 14-minute production of All Too Well: The Short Film, which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in Valentines Day, Cats and, this year, in David O. Russells Amsterdam. The latter two films were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles in them.
Searchlight recently released Mark Mylods The Menu, a darkly comic horror film, and Martin McDonaghs The Banshees of Inisherin, which is expected to be a major Oscars contender. Upcoming releases include Yorgos Lanthimos next project And, with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe.
Re: Untitled Feature Debut Announced, W/D : Taylor Swift
Sounds like shell be taking part in Varietys Directors on Directors series coming out. Im sure shell have a lot of sage advice to provide the viewers on her feature film directorial achievements.
