help finding a movie

My daughter remembers a movie about a young boy who dies in a barn fire, some time later a girl moves into the house he had lived in and the ghost boy and girl become friends. Later in the movie, there is another barn fire and the boy manages to save the girl. I recognize this may read like the unfilmed sequel to GoodBurger but Kennan is not in it.Does this ring a bell to anyone?It would most likely be somewhat older as she remembers watching it when she was young so it would need to have been filmed most likely before 2015 or so but I don't have an exact date.