Something From Tiffany's (2022) S: Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell

   
Something From Tiffany's (2022) S: Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell


We officially have Holiday season butterflies in our stomachs! #SomethingFromTiffanys arrives December 9.

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a persons life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where theyre truly meant to be. Because love  like life  is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffanys.
