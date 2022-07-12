Alice, Darling (2022, D: M. Nighy) S: Anna Kendrick

Quote:

Alice, Darling – Exclusively in LA theaters on December 30th and expands nationally on January 20th. Starring Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku. Directed by Mary Nighy. Written by Alanna Francis.



In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick (Best Supporting Actress, Up in the Air, 2009) stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.



Lionsgate presents, a Babe Nation Films / Elevation Pictures production, produced with the participation of Ontario Creates, in association with Castelletto Films.