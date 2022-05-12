Mafia Mamma (2023, D: Hardwicke) S: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci
Mafia Mamma (2023, D: Hardwicke) S: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci
Coming Soon to Theaters.
Catherine Hardwickes new action-comedy, MAFIA MAMMA, starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci. MAFIA MAMMA is a hilarious, action-packed comedy about a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfathers Mafia empire, and guided by the Firms trusted consigliere defies everyones expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.
