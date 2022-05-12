Champions (2023, D: Bobby Farrelly) S: Harrelson, Olson, Hudson. Marin, Cook
Champions (2023, D: Bobby Farrelly) S: Harrelson, Olson, Hudson. Marin, Cook
Their best shot is his last shot. Champions starring Woody Harrelson is only in theaters March 24.
Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.
Cast: Woody Harrelson
Kaitlin Olson
Ernie Hudson
Cheech Marin
Matt Cook
Director: Bobby Farrelly
Writer: Mark Rizzo
