You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,885
Likes: 0
Received 3,247 Likes on 2,205 Posts
You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,821
Received 3,787 Likes on 2,551 Posts
Re: You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
So it's a black Meet The Parents.
That clip wasn't as funny as I was expecting. Maybe too straight laced a performance for Eddie Murphy.
That clip wasn't as funny as I was expecting. Maybe too straight laced a performance for Eddie Murphy.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,576
Received 2,010 Likes on 1,330 Posts
Re: You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
Not the funniest clip but the GOAT exchange made me chuckle.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off