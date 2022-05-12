DVD Talk Forum

You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny

Movie Talk

You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny

   
You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris.
Re: You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
So it's a black Meet The Parents.
That clip wasn't as funny as I was expecting. Maybe too straight laced a performance for Eddie Murphy.
Re: You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny
Originally Posted by Decker
That clip wasn't as funny as I was expecting. Maybe to strait laced a performance for Eddie Murphy.
Hard to tell from that clip but I didnt have a problem with Eddie Murphy (or Nia Long). They seems to be playing it right. Jonah Hill seemed like he was in a completely different movie with his delivery.

Not the funniest clip but the GOAT exchange made me chuckle.
