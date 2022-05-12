Re: You People (2023, D: Barris) S: Murphy, Hill, London, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, Duchovny

That clip wasn't as funny as I was expecting. Maybe to strait laced a performance for Eddie Murphy.

Hard to tell from that clip but I didnt have a problem with Eddie Murphy (or Nia Long). They seems to be playing it right. Jonah Hill seemed like he was in a completely different movie with his delivery.Not the funniest clip but the GOAT exchange made me chuckle.