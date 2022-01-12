DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?

   
Old 12-01-22, 12:56 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 11,152
Received 186 Likes on 112 Posts
What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
This may be shocking, but I finally popped my "It's a Wonderful Life" cherry last night. The night before i watched "White Christmas" for the first time too. Gotta say, I love these old xmas movies. I think we are planning on "Miracle on 34th St" tonight. Those are the only big name ones I can think of, but I'm guessing there should be a bunch more, right?
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 12:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,338
Received 179 Likes on 137 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Don't forget A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The best versions are still MGM's 1938 with Reginald Owen and England's 1951 with Alastair Sim.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 01:13 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 11,152
Received 186 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Originally Posted by Ash Ketchum View Post
Don't forget A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The best versions are still MGM's 1938 with Reginald Owen and England's 1951 with Alastair Sim.
OH yeah ... we were planning on watching the new one from 2019 that's on hulu, but maybe checking out the 1938 one is a better idea!
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 01:20 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 49,264
Received 625 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Holiday Inn and The Shop Around the Corner
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 01:21 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,878
Received 509 Likes on 374 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Die Hard





Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 01:22 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 11,152
Received 186 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Originally Posted by davidh777 View Post
Holiday Inn and The Shop Around the Corner
Never heard of these 2 ... I'll check them out, thanks!
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-01-22, 01:23 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 11,152
Received 186 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Die Hard
Sorry, my partner has a very strict "no bruce willis" policy.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Super Mario Bros (2023) - Illumination - V: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, Jack Black

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.