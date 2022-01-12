What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
#1
What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
This may be shocking, but I finally popped my "It's a Wonderful Life" cherry last night. The night before i watched "White Christmas" for the first time too. Gotta say, I love these old xmas movies. I think we are planning on "Miracle on 34th St" tonight. Those are the only big name ones I can think of, but I'm guessing there should be a bunch more, right?
#2
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Don't forget A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The best versions are still MGM's 1938 with Reginald Owen and England's 1951 with Alastair Sim.
#3
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
#4
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Holiday Inn and The Shop Around the Corner
#5
Re: What are your favorite old-timey Christmas movies?
Die Hard
#6
#7
