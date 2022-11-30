Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022, D: Begos)
Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022, D: Begos)
CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS Playing In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital December 9th, 2022
Starring Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Abe Benrubi, Jeff Daniel Phillips
Directed by Joe Begos
Its Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.
