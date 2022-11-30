Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022, D: Begos)

Quote:

CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS Playing In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital December 9th, 2022



Starring Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Abe Benrubi, Jeff Daniel Phillips



Directed by Joe Begos



Its Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.