2022 Awards Season Thread

Movie Talk

2022 Awards Season Thread

   
2022 Awards Season Thread
Gotham Awards:
Best Feature
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells, director; Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, producers (A24)

The Cathedral
Ricky D’Ambrose, director; Graham Swon, producer (MUBI)

Dos Estaciones
Juan Pablo González, director; Ilana Coleman, Jamie Gonçalves, Bruna Haddad, Makena Buchanan, producers (Cinema Guild)

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, directors; Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers (A24) (WINNER)

Tár
Todd Field, director; Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Todd Field, producers (Focus Features)


Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen, director; Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer producers (A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in Association with HBO Documentary Films) (WINNER)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Laura Poitras, director; Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, producers (NEON)

I Didn’t See You There
Reid Davenport, director; Keith Wilson, producer (RePort Media)

The Territory
Alex Pritz, director; Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, producers (National Geographic Documentary Films)

What We Leave Behind
Iliana Sosa, director; Emma D. Miller, Isidore Bethel, producers (ARRAY)


Best International Feature

Athena
Romain Gavras, director; Romain Gavras, Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, Nicolas Lhermitte, Ladj Ly, producers (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh, director; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Corsage
Marie Kreutzer, director; Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade, Jean-Christophe Reymond, producers (IFC Films)

Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook, director and producer (MUBI)

Happening
Audrey Diwan, director; Edouard Weil, Alice Girard producers (IFC Films) (WINNER)

Saint Omer
Alice Diop, director; Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, producers (Super LTD)


Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24) (WINNER)

Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24)

Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber)

Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures / eOne)

Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)


Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada (A24)

Armageddon Time, James Gray (Focus Features)

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham (Amazon Studios)

Tár, Todd Field (Focus Features) (WINNER)

Women Talking, Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)


Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures) (WINNER)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Bleecker Street)

Colin Farrell in After Yang (A24)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (A24)

Paul Mescal in Aftersun (A24)

Thandiwe Newton in God’s Country (IFC Films)

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

Taylor Russell in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)


Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection (A24)

Hong Chau in The Whale (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway (Apple TV+)

Nina Hoss in Tár (Focus Features)

Noémie Merlant in Tár (Focus Features)

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) (WINNER)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection (A24)

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)


Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Frankie Corio in Aftersun (A24)

Anna Diop in Nanny (Amazon Studios and Blumhouse)

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber) (WINNER)

Kali Reis in Catch the Fair One (IFC Films)
