Re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Matlock, Walker: Texas Ranger) dead at 66

In re-runs of Matlock I have seen a few eps here and there where I recognized Clarence Gilyard, but I did not know he was in 85 eps of Matlock, which is a nice run. He was great in WTR and helped make that show what it is. The funniest thing is that for a moment I kept thinking a different actor played Theo in Die Hard, but yes...if folks who did not watch Matlock or WTR only recognize Clarence from Die Hard, that is a heck of a cool role to be fondly remembered for.



Without looking at his IMDB page, I also recognize Clarence from quite a few bit parts and random roles in film/tv shows over the years and did not know he was a Film and Theater Professor at UNLV. It sounds like both his students, past and present, and the University itself will miss Clarence immensely. The comments from UNLV after he passed were quite nice and it sounds like his would have been a really cool class to attend.



RIP Clarence, and know that you were a beloved actor by many a person who happened upon a film or TV show that you starred in.



