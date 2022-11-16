Jason Blum and James Wan in talks to merge Blumhouse productions & Atomic Monster
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,623
Received 2,127 Likes on 1,562 Posts
Jason Blum and James Wan in talks to merge Blumhouse productions & Atomic Monster
This is pretty big news for the horror community. More low to mid budget horror content is great and these two can definitely crank them out and be profitable.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off