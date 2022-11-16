DVD Talk Forum

Darby and the Dead (2022, D: S. Howard) S: Riele Downs, Aulii Cravalho

Darby and the Dead (2022, D: S. Howard) S: Riele Downs, Aulii Cravalho

   
Darby and the Dead (2022, D: S. Howard) S: Riele Downs, Aulii Cravalho


Darby and the Dead starts streaming December 2 on Hulu.

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the schools most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming Sweet 17. Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capris friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself  which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living. Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs, Aulii Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, with Derek Luke and Tony Danza, and is directed by Silas Howard.
