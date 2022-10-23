Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: B.A. classical instruments with snails, ants, and person(me)
Posts: 130
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies
Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies
War what is it good for absolutely everything.
Africa decisive between Europe but America puts stuff in there.
battle of El Alamein (69)-ital pop done in pulp style.
War flicks can be boring battling enemy and unit battling itself and same bleak drab bombed and uniforms but some ok.
Sahara (43)-ok 40s.
War what is it good for absolutely everything.
Africa decisive between Europe but America puts stuff in there.
battle of El Alamein (69)-ital pop done in pulp style.
War flicks can be boring battling enemy and unit battling itself and same bleak drab bombed and uniforms but some ok.
Sahara (43)-ok 40s.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off