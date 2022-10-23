DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies

   
Old 10-23-22, 02:18 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: B.A. classical instruments with snails, ants, and person(me)
Posts: 130
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies
Battle of El Alamein 80 anniversary (America provides some planes)fav war movies

War what is it good for absolutely everything.

Africa decisive between Europe but America puts stuff in there.

battle of El Alamein (69)-ital pop done in pulp style.

War flicks can be boring battling enemy and unit battling itself and same bleak drab bombed and uniforms but some ok.

Sahara (43)-ok 40s.

greenknight is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Halloween Ends (Green, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.