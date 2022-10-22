DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Most inventive kill in a horror movie?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Most inventive kill in a horror movie?

   
Old 10-22-22, 05:19 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,307
Received 571 Likes on 492 Posts
Most inventive kill in a horror movie?
Well, it is the month.

Since its fresh on my mind, when Michael kills the wife in Halloween Kills with the broken long fluorescent light bulb. Michael has some great kills. But this one he actually thought about and broke the light and shoved it in her neck. How she survived, Ill never know.

Jason has had some god kills.

Of course the Alien chestburster scene was amazing. I might go with that as my favorite.

I also cringed in a good way, when, in High Tension, Marie, kills the father with the piano shove. The way his head just came off was nightmarish.

But, what do you think is the most creative or inventive kill in a horror movie?
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Black Adam (Collet-Serra, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.