Most inventive kill in a horror movie?

Well, it is the month.



Since its fresh on my mind, when Michael kills the wife in Halloween Kills with the broken long fluorescent light bulb. Michael has some great kills. But this one he actually thought about and broke the light and shoved it in her neck. How she survived, Ill never know.



Jason has had some god kills.



Of course the Alien chestburster scene was amazing. I might go with that as my favorite.



I also cringed in a good way, when, in High Tension, Marie, kills the father with the piano shove. The way his head just came off was nightmarish.



But, what do you think is the most creative or inventive kill in a horror movie?

