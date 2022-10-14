DVD Talk Forum

Bar Fight! (2022, D: Mahoney) S: Melissa Fumero, Luka Jones, Rachel Bloom


Opening in theaters and VOD November 11

Director: Jim Mahoney
Starring: Melissa Fumero, Luka Jones, Rachel Bloom

Theres only one way to settle the score after a break-up and for Nina (Melissa Fumero) and Allen (Luka Jones) its a turf war for their favorite local bar. Lines have been drawn and with the help of Ninas best friend Chelsea (Rachel Bloom) its going to be a winner takes all affair. The drinks are free flowing, the competition is fierce, and games are out-of-this-world crazy. With the bar on the line, this BAR FIGHT! is going to become a battle for the ages.
