Scooby-Doo's Velma Comes Out as a Lesbian

   
Scooby-Doo's Velma Comes Out as a Lesbian
Velma Is a Lesbian: New 'Scooby Doo' Film Makes Her Gay Officially - Variety

Velma is officially a lesbian.

Clips from the brand new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” which show the Mystery Inc. member googly-eyed and speechless when encountering costume designer Coco Diablo, have gone viral on Twitter, confirming suspicions held by the “Scooby” fan base for decades.

"OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY," reads one
, which has over 100,000 likes.

It’s long been an open secret among fans and “Scooby-Doo” creatives that Velma is gay. Even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, have confirmed the character’s sexuality, but they were never able to make it official onscreen.
