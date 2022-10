Scooby-Doo's Velma Comes Out as a Lesbian

Velma is officially a lesbian.Clips from the brand new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo !,” which show the Mystery Inc. member googly-eyed and speechless when encountering costume designer Coco Diablo, have gone viral on Twitter, confirming suspicions held by the “Scooby” fan base for decades.“OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY,” reads one, which has over 100,000 likes.It’s long been an open secret among fans and “Scooby-Doo” creatives that Velma is gay. Even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, have confirmed the character’s sexuality, but they were never able to make it official onscreen.