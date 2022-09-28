Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
Released in 1978, Richard Attenboroughs Anthony Hopkins-starring Magic is one of the great evil doll horror movies, and it looks like a remake is on the way from Sam Raimi?!
Producer Roy Lee let it slip on the latest episode of Post Mortem with Mick Garris that hes producing a new take on Magic, and Raimi a huge fan of the original is directing!
Ive only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films actually the first time Im gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic, Roy Lee tells Mick Garris. Which is something that were working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. Were just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.
[Sam] loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman, Lee adds.
In the original 1978 movie, based on Goldmans book, A ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart.
Sam Raimi most recently directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, a horror-heavy superhero movie that brought the Evil Dead mastermind back into the genre.
And it sounds like hes not going anywhere else anytime soon. Stay tuned for more.
Re: Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
I was gonna say "No topless Ann Margret = No Sale" but she's 81 now, so nevermind.
