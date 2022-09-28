DVD Talk Forum

Magic - remake (D: Raimi)

Magic - remake (D: Raimi)

   
09-28-22, 06:12 PM
Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
Released in 1978, Richard Attenboroughs Anthony Hopkins-starring Magic is one of the great evil doll horror movies, and it looks like a remake is on the way from Sam Raimi?!

Producer Roy Lee let it slip on the latest episode of Post Mortem with Mick Garris that hes producing a new take on Magic, and Raimi  a huge fan of the original  is directing!

Ive only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films actually the first time Im gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic, Roy Lee tells Mick Garris. Which is something that were working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. Were just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.

[Sam] loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman, Lee adds.

In the original 1978 movie, based on Goldmans book, A ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart.

Sam Raimi most recently directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, a horror-heavy superhero movie that brought the Evil Dead mastermind back into the genre.

And it sounds like hes not going anywhere else anytime soon. Stay tuned for more.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/...vie-from-1978/
09-28-22, 06:22 PM
Re: Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
I was gonna say "No topless Ann Margret = No Sale" but she's 81 now, so nevermind.
09-28-22, 06:43 PM
Re: Magic - remake (D: Raimi)
The original creeped me out as a kid. I loves me some Raimi so I will give it a shot.
