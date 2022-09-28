Magic - remake (D: Raimi)

Quote:

Released in 1978, Richard Attenboroughs Anthony Hopkins-starring Magic is one of the great evil doll horror movies, and it looks like a remake is on the way from Sam Raimi?!



Producer Roy Lee let it slip on the latest episode of Post Mortem with Mick Garris that hes producing a new take on Magic, and Raimi  a huge fan of the original  is directing!



Ive only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films actually the first time Im gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic, Roy Lee tells Mick Garris. Which is something that were working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. Were just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.



[Sam] loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman, Lee adds.



In the original 1978 movie, based on Goldmans book, A ventriloquist is at the mercy of his vicious dummy while he tries to renew a romance with his high school sweetheart.



Sam Raimi most recently directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, a horror-heavy superhero movie that brought the Evil Dead mastermind back into the genre.



And it sounds like hes not going anywhere else anytime soon. Stay tuned for more.