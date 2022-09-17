DVD Talk Forum

War movie suggestions

Movie Talk

War movie suggestions

   
09-17-22, 05:49 PM
Join Date: Jan 2002
Location: Ft. Lauderdale
War movie suggestions
Watched Hacksaw Ridge last week and now I'm wanting to watch more war movies. So far I've watched Full Metal Jacket. Have already seen Dunkirk and 1917. Looking for more suggestions.
09-17-22, 05:56 PM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Re: War movie suggestions
Saving Private Ryan
Black Hawk Down
The Great Escape
Apocalypse Now
Schindler's List
If you like anime that's more about the effects of war: Grave of the Fireflies
09-17-22, 06:08 PM
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Re: War movie suggestions
Jarhead, but not the sequels.
09-17-22, 06:09 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Re: War movie suggestions
Some threads you may want to peruse:

What are your top 10 war movies?

25 Best WWII films
