War movie suggestions
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
War movie suggestions
Watched Hacksaw Ridge last week and now I'm wanting to watch more war movies. So far I've watched Full Metal Jacket. Have already seen Dunkirk and 1917. Looking for more suggestions.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,039
Received 859 Likes on 626 Posts
Re: War movie suggestions
Saving Private Ryan
Black Hawk Down
The Great Escape
Apocalypse Now
Schindler's List
If you like anime that's more about the effects of war: Grave of the Fireflies
Black Hawk Down
The Great Escape
Apocalypse Now
Schindler's List
If you like anime that's more about the effects of war: Grave of the Fireflies
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,840
Received 884 Likes on 631 Posts
Re: War movie suggestions
Jarhead, but not the sequels.
#4
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,492
Received 358 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: War movie suggestions
Some threads you may want to peruse:
What are your top 10 war movies?
25 Best WWII films
What are your top 10 war movies?
25 Best WWII films
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off