View Poll Results: You can have only one for the rest of your life.
Star Wars
2
25.00%
Star Trek
3
37.50%
DC
1
12.50%
Marvel
2
25.00%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll
Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
So this is in Movie Talk, but it applies to everything: movies, TV shows, books, comics.
Of the four intellectual properties listed, if you could only engage with one for the rest of your life, which would you choose?
So whatever you don't pick, means you can never watch or read any past or future artistic work from those three IPs.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,487
Received 358 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
I've stuck with Star Trek for somewhere around 43 seasons of TV and 13 movies.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
Ive liked Star Trek the longest so Id probably say that. Star Wars would be a close second.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,844
Received 1,789 Likes on 1,191 Posts
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
Ive never really cared for Star Trek, the DC movies have all been a major disappointment so I could do without them, Im super burned out on Marvel movies and could use a long break anyway, so I guess its Star Wars.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
Star Trek Wars
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,630
Received 263 Likes on 170 Posts
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
Probably Marvel... because it has given me the most entertaining content in terms of quantity.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 20,123
Received 540 Likes on 331 Posts
Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.
DC fan since I was 5 years old, and I'll stay that way for life. For the comics alone, that would be enough; I still have my first comics from almost 50 years ago.
