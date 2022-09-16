Re: Star Wars, Star Trek, DC, or Marvel? --There can be only one.

DC fan since I was 5 years old, and I'll stay that way for life. For the comics alone, that would be enough; I still have my first comics from almost 50 years ago.



But then I discovered Batman (1966) reruns. And Superfriends. And the Wonder Woman TV show.



And the 1978 SUPERMAN movie, which is still my favorite comic book movie of all time and nothing comes close.



80s DC comics were my wheelhouse. Everything starting with The New Teen Titans in 1980 through the rise of Vertigo with Black Orchid, Hellblazer, Sandman, and Animal Man by 1989. I still read DC up until around 2012, when I dipped out of all monthly comics, and while there were ups and downs I still loved the company, the characters, their universes, and its history.



Then we had the 1989 Batman movie, Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, Smallville, Arrow, Flash, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Young Justice...



And yeah. I enjoy the DCEU too. Some movies more than others. But I'd argue the Peacemaker show is better than anything Disney+ has offered so far (although the first season of Daredevil trumps all).



so yeah, this would be my ranking:



1) DC

2) Marvel

3) Star Trek

4) Star Wars