V/H/S/99 (2022, D: Lotus, Levin, MacIntyre, Roberts, Winter)

Quote:



Shudder is about to hit play on the fifth installment in our V/H/S franchise, with the Bloody Disgusting-produced V/H/S/99 coming exclusively to Shudder on October 20, 2022.



In V/H/S/99, the follow-up to last years hugely successful V/H/S/94  #HailRaatma  a thirsty teenagers home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.



V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.



IGN just debuted the official teaser trailer for V/H/S/99 this morning, and it takes you back to a simpler time. A time before smart phones. A time before selfies.



This is the dawning of a new era. Watch the first footage below!



You can press Play on V/H/S/99, a Shudder Original, this coming October 20, 2022, in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.



V/H/S/99 will World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, followed by a US Premiere at Fantastic Fest 2022.



Producers include Josh Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse, Brad Miska for Bloody Disgusting, David Bruckner (V/H/S, The Night House, Hellraiser), filmmaking collective Radio Silence (Chad Villella, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, & Tyler Gillett; Ready or Not, Scream), and James Harris.



V/H/S/99 is Executive Produced by Michael Schreiber & Adam Boorstin for Studio71.



As for the filmmakers, for the first time ever there are no familiar faces returning to the franchise



Bloody Disgusting are collectively huge fans of Johannes Roberts. While he burst onto the scene with Storage 24, he announced himself with the smash summer hit 47 Meters Down before bringing the masked killers back to life in The Strangers: Prey at Night. He most recently directed the feature game adaptation Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Youll pledge yourself to Roberts after you see his segment.



Most horror fans dont know their names yet but they will when Shudder releases their outrageous horror-comedy Deadstream this fall. Vanessa & Joseph Winter come straight from their SXSW hit to the V/H/S family and deliver one of the most insane segments ever recorded.



Maggie Levin is a filmmaker with rock n roll roots. We became fans after catching her directorial debut My Valentine for Hulu and Blumhouses Into the Dark horror anthology series. She also served as second unit director for Scott Derricksons smash-hit The Black Phone. Maggies segment delivers all the punk rock chaos youd expect from V/H/S.



Tragedy Girls is a huge fan favorite here on Bloody Disgusting and weve been dying to get director Tyler MacIntyre to join the V/H/S family. What he caught on tape will have you questioning the saying, just let kids be kids.



Last but not least is musician-turned-director Flying Lotus, who helmed the trippy festival nightmare Kuso and is in prep on the sci-fi horror film Ash. He brings all the weird you wished for in V/H/S/99. Be careful what you wish for.