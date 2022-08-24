Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon (2022, D: Amirpour) S: Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, Jeon Jong-seo

Quote:

Kate Hudson and Jun Jong Seo star in this mind-bending thriller from visionary director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). When a struggling single mother (Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jong Seo ), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime spree.



Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022.