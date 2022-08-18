The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?

At the age of 46, I just recently watched all three Godfather films (for part III, I watched the CODA version).



Part 1 was outstanding (never knew the Corleone family got attacked like that) and as much hate as Part III gets, I loved it (not sure what the incest was all about but whatever). That leaves us with Part II. Of course it's well made but.....It was way too long and just felt unnecessary as a whole.

The running parallel of the rise of Vito and the fall of Michael was cool but.....overall just flat. Even with how hard Coppola/Puzo tried to flesh things out....there were still many missing pieces in Vito's story.



Surprisingly, if you leave out the scene where Vito carves the old leader, you may have a PG/PG-13 film - I'm not saying I needed more blood but I was definitely surprised by the lack action in this as well.



I myself can't see the reason for all the praise, I'm not talking about people just saying it's their favorite film either, a ton of people say it was better than the first and is one of the greatest films ever made. Maybe I need to re-watch? I don't know.

