The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
At the age of 46, I just recently watched all three Godfather films (for part III, I watched the CODA version).
Part 1 was outstanding (never knew the Corleone family got attacked like that) and as much hate as Part III gets, I loved it (not sure what the incest was all about but whatever). That leaves us with Part II. Of course it's well made but.....It was way too long and just felt unnecessary as a whole.
The running parallel of the rise of Vito and the fall of Michael was cool but.....overall just flat. Even with how hard Coppola/Puzo tried to flesh things out....there were still many missing pieces in Vito's story.
Surprisingly, if you leave out the scene where Vito carves the old leader, you may have a PG/PG-13 film - I'm not saying I needed more blood but I was definitely surprised by the lack action in this as well.
I myself can't see the reason for all the praise, I'm not talking about people just saying it's their favorite film either, a ton of people say it was better than the first and is one of the greatest films ever made. Maybe I need to re-watch? I don't know.
Re: The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
Oh wow. Man I love Part II so much. As you say the Vito origin stuff is so cool. But the Michael stuff is chilling. He's so different from the young post-War Michael. He's lost all his humanity. The stuff with Fredo is just brutal. The pain between them, the betrayal. I just love all that Cuba stuff, the look on Michael's face when Fredo lets it slip about knowing Hyman Roth. All the stuff with Frankie Pentangelo (except for the bandstand, which I never really believed), especially the final scene with Tom at the Prison.
And the flashback at the end is just wonderful. I think it's close to a perfect movie.
Re: The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
I dont hate Part III as much as others but Robert Duvall was desperately needed.
Part I is a classic with so many classic lines.
Part II is just as good as Part I, if not better. Its just a great movie all around.
Re: The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
I saw it when it was released and then I saw the re-edited "Godfather Saga" when it aired on TV with both parts integrated into one movie, told chronologically. I didn't see it again until 2019. I had an even more negative reaction than the OP. Here are my notes from the 2019 viewing:
Too long, too ponderous. Too excessive in the scenes in Cuba and the Little Italy flashbacks. Michael’s corrupt, unlikeable, uninteresting. One-note performance, one-note character. He doesn’t change. We don’t care what happens to him the way we did with all the characters in Part I. No human foils for Michael, other than Fredo. He doesn’t have Sonny, Tessio, Clemenza, Don Vito to play off of. Tom has too little to do here. Pentangeli and Hyman Roth are the only really interesting characters, yet we don’t see enough of them. They would have been great foils for Michael if they were around more. And Michael having Roth killed is ridiculous. Meyer Lansky outlived all of them. That was the REAL story here. Also, big continuity error. Willy Cicci (Spinell) seems to get killed early on, shooting it out with the Rosato brothers (Carmine Caridi and Danny Aiello) in the Bronx. But then he turns up testifying before the Senate committee. No indication of what happened with him. If he was still alive, why did he disappear from the movie? Why was he allowed to testify about the mafia? Makes no sense. Kay Adams really drags this movie down. No way Michael would have married someone so outside the culture.
Re: The Godfather II - why is this film given so much praise?
For me Part II is a masterpiece and the best of all three films.
Here are some of my reasons why:
Robert De Niro as young Vito Corleone delivers the goods. His performance and mannerisms are so similar to Marlon Brando.
The contrast between Vito and Michael and how they handle certain situations.
The battle of wits between Michael and his father's old friend Hyman Roth.
How Michael loses his humanity as he consolidates his power through violence and becomes a tragic character straight out of a Shakespearean play.
