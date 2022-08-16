Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,780
Received 1,968 Likes on 1,440 Posts
Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
He was a really solid action director, which isn't something that's easy to be. In the Line of Fire is definitely a highlight. I remember seeing that with a couple buddies at the theater when it first came out. Sad news.
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,780
Received 1,968 Likes on 1,440 Posts
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
Sad that it was pancreatic cancer that killed him. I had a co-worker die from it a few years ago.
But, back to his career, I admit that I never saw Das Boot, which set him on the map. But, I did watch pretty much all of his American films and In the Line of Fire and Air Force One were two of my favorites. He had a good career.
But, back to his career, I admit that I never saw Das Boot, which set him on the map. But, I did watch pretty much all of his American films and In the Line of Fire and Air Force One were two of my favorites. He had a good career.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,511
Received 1,708 Likes on 1,135 Posts
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
Damn. Thats too bad. He had a really solid run in the 90s and was one of my favorite directors for a time.
Das Boot is a classic but he also directed some really entertaining movies in In the Line of Fire, Air Force One, The Perfect Storm, and Outbreak.
During that stretch when I became a fan I was also surprised to find out he also directed The Neverending Story too, which was practically played on a loop when I was a little kid.
Das Boot is a classic but he also directed some really entertaining movies in In the Line of Fire, Air Force One, The Perfect Storm, and Outbreak.
During that stretch when I became a fan I was also surprised to find out he also directed The Neverending Story too, which was practically played on a loop when I was a little kid.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 35,319
Received 716 Likes on 553 Posts
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
I think his last film was Poseidon, which was atrocious.
#6
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,249
Received 574 Likes on 362 Posts
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
I watch Thief, couple days later, James Caan dies. I watch Poseidon, couple days later, Wolfgang Peterson dies.
I think he was a breed of director that doesn't exist anymore, unfortunately. Troy, Air Force One, In the Line of Fire, Outbreak... some pretty entertaining, relatively original work.
I think he was a breed of director that doesn't exist anymore, unfortunately. Troy, Air Force One, In the Line of Fire, Outbreak... some pretty entertaining, relatively original work.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off