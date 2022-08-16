DVD Talk Forum

Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

   
08-16-22, 01:12 PM
Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
08-16-22, 01:22 PM
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
He was a really solid action director, which isn't something that's easy to be. In the Line of Fire is definitely a highlight. I remember seeing that with a couple buddies at the theater when it first came out. Sad news.
08-16-22, 01:30 PM
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
Sad that it was pancreatic cancer that killed him. I had a co-worker die from it a few years ago.

But, back to his career, I admit that I never saw Das Boot, which set him on the map. But, I did watch pretty much all of his American films and In the Line of Fire and Air Force One were two of my favorites. He had a good career.
08-16-22, 01:33 PM
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
Damn. Thats too bad. He had a really solid run in the 90s and was one of my favorite directors for a time.

Das Boot is a classic but he also directed some really entertaining movies in In the Line of Fire, Air Force One, The Perfect Storm, and Outbreak.

During that stretch when I became a fan I was also surprised to find out he also directed The Neverending Story too, which was practically played on a loop when I was a little kid.
08-16-22, 02:09 PM
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
I think his last film was Poseidon, which was atrocious.
08-16-22, 02:28 PM
Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81
I watch Thief, couple days later, James Caan dies. I watch Poseidon, couple days later, Wolfgang Peterson dies.

I think he was a breed of director that doesn't exist anymore, unfortunately. Troy, Air Force One, In the Line of Fire, Outbreak... some pretty entertaining, relatively original work.
