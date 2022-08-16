Re: Director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

Damn. Thats too bad. He had a really solid run in the 90s and was one of my favorite directors for a time.



Das Boot is a classic but he also directed some really entertaining movies in In the Line of Fire, Air Force One, The Perfect Storm, and Outbreak.



During that stretch when I became a fan I was also surprised to find out he also directed The Neverending Story too, which was practically played on a loop when I was a little kid.

