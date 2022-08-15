ID a 1990's movie about an awkward date

I've been trying to recall the name of this movie that came out in the early to mid 1990's, somewhere around 1992-1995.



It was a low budget movie with no big name stars that I can recall. The entire movie centered around a date between a lawyer and one of the receptionists at a law firm. The woman was a fairly attractive blonde, but maybe a little older (mid to late 30's) than the standard leading actress in a movie of that era. The lawyer was a tall, bald and lanky looking guy maybe in his late 30's or early 40's.



The movie starts with the woman bringing in a bag(s) of groceries in her apartment which she plans to use to cook dinner for her date that will be coming over that night. Included with the groceries is a birthday cake, because it's also her birthday. The lawyer comes over and the date starts off very awkward and they don't really have much in common to talk to each other about as the evening progresses. At one point she just starts laughing making the man look puzzled. She explains to him that she was laughing about something he said to someone else at the firm the other day. She thought he was making a joke that only she would understand, but by his reaction that wasn't his intention.



Eventually she tells him she's trying to be a writer. She goes over to a section/ alcove in her apartment that is curtained off and used for storage. She pulls out a notebook and reads him part of a story that she was working on, but it didn't make much sense. Eventually they get angry with each other because they date is going so bad and he tells her he's insecure and just wants to have someone tell him "Everything will be ok". Eventually she starts crying and he decides to leave. As he's leave she tells him that everything will be ok.