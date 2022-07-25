Honor Society (2022, D: Zegman) S: Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo

Quote:

Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college...assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael.



Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo, is streaming July 29th, exclusively on Paramount+!