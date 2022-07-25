DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bob Rafelson Dead at 89

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Bob Rafelson Dead at 89

   
Old 07-25-22, 01:34 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 8,495
Received 52 Likes on 43 Posts
Bob Rafelson Dead at 89
Five Easy Pieces, Head, Stay Hungry, King Of Marvin Gardens, and the 1981 version of Postman Always Rings Twice, as well as one of the primary creative forces behind the Monkees.
He's one of the B's in BBS. If the Criterion sale is still going on, this would be a great time to snag that set and celebrate his work.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/24/o...lson-dead.html
Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
1 and Only Movie Figures and Collectibles Discussion

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.