Bob Rafelson Dead at 89
Bob Rafelson Dead at 89
Five Easy Pieces, Head, Stay Hungry, King Of Marvin Gardens, and the 1981 version of Postman Always Rings Twice, as well as one of the primary creative forces behind the Monkees.
He's one of the B's in BBS. If the Criterion sale is still going on, this would be a great time to snag that set and celebrate his work.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/24/o...lson-dead.html
