Fear Street -- more films in development at Netflix

Netflix took a huge swing with their Fear Street trilogy, a trio of YA slasher films released just weeks apart and all directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon).



In the vein of Stranger Things, the Fear Street trilogy wasnt quite the smash-hit Netflix had hoped for, with the streamer, notorious for announcing unsubstantiated record-breaking streaming stats, staying silent on numbers.



No matter, R.L. Stine, writer of the original book series the films were loosely adapted from, told Y! that theres been rumors of more Fear Street films.



I hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer, says Stine. Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and Ive never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!



Bloody Disgusting can confirm these rumors are in fact true and that Netflix is very deep into development on more Fear Street! More as its announced.