Fear Street -- more films in development at Netflix

Quote:

Netflix took a huge swing with their Fear Street trilogy, a trio of YA slasher films released just weeks apart and all directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon).



In the vein of “Stranger Things”, the Fear Street trilogy wasn’t quite the smash-hit Netflix had hoped for, with the streamer, notorious for announcing unsubstantiated record-breaking streaming stats, staying silent on numbers.



No matter, R.L. Stine, writer of the original book series the films were loosely adapted from, told Y! that there’s been “rumors” of more Fear Street films.



“I…hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer,” says Stine. “Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’”



Bloody Disgusting can confirm these rumors are in fact true and that Netflix is very deep into development on more Fear Street! More as it’s announced.