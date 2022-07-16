DVD Talk Forum

Cringe worthy lines in good to great movies?

Movie Talk

Cringe worthy lines in good to great movies?

   
Cringe worthy lines in good to great movies?
I'm not talking about bad movies that are poorly written throughout. But, good to great movies that just have one or more odd lines of dialogue or lines you just hated in movies you've liked.

For me:
as much as i love the first X-Men (2000) movie, this line has never, ever, sat well with me...
Storm: "You know what happens to a toad that gets struck by lightning?"
Storm: "The same thing as everything else."

Ugh, that line just kills me every time i hear it. it is just such a bad one liner in a movie i love.

what are yours?
